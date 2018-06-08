Bayside students undertake work experience with the RG

Twenty-four students from Bayside Comprehensive School joined the Royal Gibraltar Regiment as part of the school’s work experience programme this week.

The programme was designed to give the students, all aged between 14 and 16 years of age, an understanding of working life in the Regiment and to advise them of the career opportunities available to them.

Unique among Infantry regiments, students were briefed on careers as physical training instructors, chefs, clerks, mechanics, armourers, and Bomb Disposal Operators – all available in addition to the Infantry career for which the Regiment is widely known.

The students learned about daily life in the Regiment, met many of the soldiers, and were given the opportunity to try many activities.

The visit culminated with the Commanding Officer, Lt Col David King, presenting certificates to all the students.

