Young Enterprise launches alumni initiative

Young Enterprise Gibraltar aims to launch an Alumni Programme and is looking for past participants to join the initiative.

Over the past year the Young Enterprise scheme has attempted to create a database of former participant’s in the Company Programme.

This year marks the Young Enterprise 10th anniversary in Gibraltar and over the years the programme has seen hundreds of local students take part.

Young Enterprise Development Manager Ian Torrilla told the Chronicle those in the Alumni Programme can relate to the students as they have been there before.

The idea is that people in the Alumni Programme can put themselves forward as business advisers as part of the Company Programme, which sees local students set up a business.

The Alumni Programme will allow past participant’s to re-enter the fold of the Young Enterprise with the experience they have gained over the years.

It is a voluntary programme meaning people can contribute as much as they can.

