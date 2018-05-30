Westside art goes on show

Westside’s art is back at the Fine Art Gallery this week. Tonight sees the official opening of an exhibition which brings together the work of GCSE and A Level students from Westside School and this year for the first time also some students from St Martin’s School.

The exhibition which fills both vaults at the gallery sees a great variety of work from the arts and textile departments at Westside.

This has now become an annual event and one which art teachers Alan Perez and Aaron Turner feel is of great experience to their students.

Yesterday year 12 students were helping to set up the exhibition with their teachers. In all some 75 students are involved in this exhibition.

“The idea always is to expose all the good things the students are doing in school. Because of their exams no one really gets to see the work they produced (they are put in a file after they have been marked and that is it) and this exhibition is organised to give a chance to everyone in the community to see what they have done and achieved,” said Mr Perez.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

