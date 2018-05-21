Virtual first for Eurocity

It’s a Gibraltar first at the sales office for the new development from Bentley Investments, Eurocity, as prospective buyers can take a virtual reality tour of the residential and commercial complex.

Launching at West One last Friday, Chairman of Bentley Investments Evgeny Cherepakhov together with his family including daughter, Anna Cherepakhova, who worked with him on the project, thanked those who came.

Miss Cherepakhova also acknowledged the many hours of work her father and all the people who invested their time and experiences into the project over the past few years.

Also speaking was the Managing Director of Chestertons, Mike Nicholls, who informed guests that 85% of the apartments that have been sold so far, in second tower Murano, have been to residents in Gibraltar and a further 5% to Gibraltarians who currently do not live on the Rock.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

