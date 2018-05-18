Unite’s Christian Duo addresses workers at Interserve

Unite cancels Interserve strike after agreeing ‘negotiated proposal’

Unite the Union has cancelled planned industrial action at Interserve after reaching a negotiated proposal with the company following constructive and positive discussions.

The union had planned to start industrial action today following the walkout earlier this week in protest at news that Interserve was to cut five jobs as part of a group-wide restructure.

The proposal was this morning unanimously sanctioned by Unite members at a “very well attended” general meeting yesterday.

“We have given the company until Tuesday 22nd May, as the proposal will also need to be sanctioned by Interserve board of directors in the UK,” said Unite’s Christian Duo.

“Although I cannot go into details of our negotiation, our members were delighted with the contents of such proposal.”

“We are hopeful that the proposal can be embedded into an agreement, before the said deadline.”

