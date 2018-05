Unite the Union has announced the Annual Wage Review 2018 in respects of its members at Restsso Trading Company Ltd.

An agreement has been reached for all industrial and non-industrial staff of a 2% salary increase, effective from April 2018.

In addition, a bonus scheme and an increase to annual leave entitlement have also been included in the agreement.

In a statement Unite expressed its gratitude to Shop Steward Stanley Yeo for his work and dedication.

