Unite seeks urgent meeting with Picardo after GHA walkout

Unite the Union will write to the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo requesting an urgent meeting following last week’s industrial action over the ‘backdoor’ privatisation of the GHA.

Following the mass-walkout, union representatives from all GHA departments attended a meeting yesterday morning to discuss the way forward.

In a statement the union explained that it was unanimously voted that Unite would be writing directly to Mr Picardo requesting an urgent meeting with him and all the representatives from across the Health Sector.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the issues which were strongly raised by Unite members at last week’s walkout.

Advertisement

“Unite would like to thank all those who participated and supported the walkout and will continue to fight for its members,” the statement read.

Advertisement