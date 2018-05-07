UK reiterates backing for Cordoba airport deal

Against the backdrop of ongoing talks about Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with Spain, the UK Government has reiterated its support for the enhanced use of Gibraltar airport as set out in the 2006 Cordoba Agreement.

The position was set out by Robin Walker, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, in a three-page letter to Lord Boswell, the chairman of the influential EU Select Committee in the House of Lords.

Mr Walker said Gibraltar was “directly involved” in any Brexit discussions with EU countries, including Spain, that touched on the Rock’s future outside the bloc, adding that key issues under discussion were the responsibility of the Gibraltar Government.

“We welcome the statements made by Spanish Foreign Minister Dastis that Spain is not seeking to use the UK’s EU withdrawal advance its sovereignty ambitions over Gibraltar,” Mr Walker wrote in the letter, which was dated April 27 and published by the Lords committee last Friday.

Advertisement

“Our position is clear and unchanged. We stand by our assurances to Gibraltar never to enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another State against their freely and democratically expressed wishes.”

“Furthermore, we have given an assurance that we will not enter into a process of sover- eignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content.”

“On the airport, we have been clear in public and with Spain that we support the 2006 Cordoba Agreement.”

“The other issues identified are matters for the Government of Gibraltar under the 2006 Constitution.”

FULL STORY IN TODAY’S PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement