Tory MP calls on government to create Brexit bank holiday in June

A Brexit bank holiday should be created to mark the June 23 referendum result, a Tory MP has said.

Peter Bone told ministers that the bank holiday would become known as “independence day” – to laughs from fellow MPs.

The Wellingborough MP, speaking during businesses questions in the Commons, said: “The country works very hard, we have very few bank holidays relative to Europe.

“It seems to me that we should have one in June, close as possible to the 23rd of June.

“The trouble is I am seeking a name for that day and I’d ask the leader of the House whether she has any suggestions or anyone else in this House or across the United Kingdom does?

“The working title for the 23rd June is independence day.”

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom told Mr Bone she was “personally very sympathetic” to the suggestion.

She added: “I’m always very happy to take up suggestions,” before encouraging him to write to her to see whether she could make “any further progress”.

Paul Butters, a spokesman for pro-EU campaign group Best For Britain, labelled Mr Bone’s suggestion “silly” and called for MPs to debate NHS funding and helping the homeless.

He said in a statement: “If this happens, we should not call it Independence Day but Bonehead’s Bank Holiday.”