There were lengthy queues to leave Gibraltar yesterday evening, with the Royal Gibraltar Police having to implement the third additional lane.

At one point waiting times were estimated at over two hours and the tailback stretched into town along Line Wall road.

The queues came after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo’s visit to La Linea, where both he and the city’s mayor, Juan Franco, emphasised the need for good cross-border relations and border fluidity.

