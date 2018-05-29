The ‘Two-Stroke’ challenge from Santander to Gib

A group of friends will be travelling from Santander, Spain to Gibraltar on motorcycles in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The group will be riding on classic motorcycles and will avoid dual carriageways along the trip. The ‘Two-Stroke’ challenge will take place over eight days in June, setting sail to Santander from the UK on June 17.

The team for the Two-Stroke challenge aim to raise a total of £1,500 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Four motorcyclists including Jenny Clark alongside her husband Bryan and friends Chris, Steve and Tony will be undertaking the challenge. The classic motorcycles date as far back as 1959.

