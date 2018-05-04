Successful third ballet season for Bautista in Poland

Lady of the Camellias Ballet by John Neumeier/Pic: Ewa Krasucka/Polish National Ballet

The Polish National Ballet has recently premiered a three act ballet in Poland by John Neumeier “The Lady of the Camellias” where Gibraltarian dancer Jordan Bautista, part of the companies Corps de Ballet, performed in the role of the Count Hrabia N and the role of Chevalier des Grieux. Two very diverse roles allowing him to explore different ways of interpreting the story and his dancing.

This offered him the chance to work with the celebrated American ballet dancer, choreographer and director John Neumeier who directed the work with music by Chopin for the Polish National Ballet.

Mr Bautista said it was always his dream to work with Mr Neumeier.

This season said the dancer has been a very busy one for him and the company has revisited many productions which has allowed him to re-explore roles he has performed in the past as well as giving him the opportunity to learn new ones.

