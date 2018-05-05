Spanish authorities seize 5.5 tonnes of cannabis resin and arrest 31 people, including a Gibraltarian

Spanish authorities have seized over five tonnes of cannabis resin and arrested 31 people in two separate major operations targeting drug traffickers in the Campo de Gibraltar. A Gibraltarian is among those arrested.

In one operation, officers from the Guardia Civil, the Policia Nacional and the Customs agency

arrested 14 members a criminal organisation in the Campo with links in Huelva, Málaga and Ceuta.

They seized 3.7 tonnes of cannabis resin, three rigid-hulled inflatable boats, a yacht, a fishing boat, nine vehicles and over 100,000 euros in cash.

The operation, which has ben ongoing since late 2016, also led to the seizure of sophisticated radio and communications equipment, as well as two firearms.

In a separate operation, Guardia Civil officers arrested 17 members of a gang that operated in La Linea, San Roque, Los Barrios and Algeciras.

Of those arrested, 16 were Spanish nationals and one is a Gibraltarian, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

Another four people are being investigated in connection to the case.

The investigation started in late 2017 when officers began watching a gang whose operations were being run from a property in Sotogrande.

The gang also owned a beachfront property in Palmones, from where they launched vessels to ferry drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar, and several warehouses in Los Barrios which they used for logistics.

Over the course of several months, officers intercepted a number of drug shipments, including a recent one in which 1.7 tonnes of cannabis resin was seized.

A total of 13 properties were also raided, with officers seizing 11 luxury vehicles, five motorbikes, two tractors and five rigid-hulled inflatable boats.

Inside the properties, officers also found three rifles, three imitation firearms, 1,010 packets of cigarettes, 3,427 litres of fuel and 152,450 euros in cash.

