Sir Joe, knighted and soon to be Freeman of the City

Sir Joe Bossano was knighted by Prince Charles at an investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace yesterday, hours before Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced plans to name him a Freeman of the City of Gibraltar.

Sir Joe was accompanied by his wife, Lady Rose, and close family members as he was knighted in recognition of a lifetime of service to Gibraltar.

The Honourable Sir Joseph Bossano from Gibralter is made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A former Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Sir Joe was appointed a Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for 2018.

“All of the things I’ve done in the last 45 years are things that I believed in doing because they were for the good of Gibraltar,” he told the Chronicle earlier this year.

“I believe that if you have an ability that can be used for the benefit of your community, then you should use it to that end.”

And during a meeting of the Gibraltar Parliament yesterday the Chief Minister gave notice that he will move a motion during the course of the May meeting to appoint Sir Joe a Freeman of the City of Gibraltar.

He added that he hoped the motion will enjoy the support of all members.

Sir Joe was in distinguished company at Buckingham Palace during his investiture yesterday.

Others who collected honours included author and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg more formally known as Lord Bragg of Wigton, who was made a Companion of Honour on Friday for services to broadcasting and the arts.

