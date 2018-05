Sir Joe Bossano, accompanied by Lady Rose and granddaughter Daniella Payas, received his knighthood at an investiture at Buckingham Palace this morning.

Prior to the ceremony, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said, “I am sure that I speak for everyone on the Rock in congratulating a man who has given a lifetime of quite remarkable service to Gibraltar.”

“We all hope that Sir Joe has a wonderful day at the Palace.”

Advertisement

Advertisement