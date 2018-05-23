Scores of migrants rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar

Spanish and Moroccan maritime rescue services rescued over 250 migrants trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar over the past three days.

Better weather has seen scores of migrants including men, women and children risk their lives trying to cross the strait in small boats.

Spain’s maritime rescue service, Salvamento Marítimo, picked up over 200 migrants in the strait and the Alboran basin on Monday and Tuesday.

Yesterday morning 44 occupants of a vessel, all of north African origin, were rescued 12 miles west of Tarifa. Among them were 18 juveniles.

Later the same day, a further 17 migrants were picked up 20 miles southwest of Tarifa by Spanish rescuers.

On Monday, Salvamento Marítimo reported saving 114 migrants including a baby who were travelling in seven different boats.

Spanish authorities have set up special reception centres in Tarifa and Barbate to deal with the influx of migrants.

Moroccan authorities have also been busy over the same period, rescuing 80 people travelling in four boats. They were taken to Tangier.

MAIN PHOTO: Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, are pictured resting on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca