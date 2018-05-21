School children perform in Shakespeare’s MacBeth at the John Mackintosh Hall

Shakespeare was brought to life for local school pupils over the week by a five piece acting crew from the Young Shakespeare Company. Loreto Convent pupils at the John Mackintosh Hall saw Macbeth plan the murders of King Duncan and Banquo alongside his wife.

The tragedy that was written some 400 years ago showed it can still entertain an audience of children, with some even taking part in the play.

An acting workshop was held just before the play began, with the children shouting out what methods they think Lady Macbeth should use to convince MacBeth.

The team told the school children there is no right or wrong way to stage a Shakespeare play as he offers little stage directions. The Young Shakespeare Company explained why they had chosen certain costumes and why they decided to stage the play as they did.

To convince MacBeth the children recommended Lady MacBeth to threaten, bribe, act sassily and even test his masculinity.

The 45 minute acting workshop showed the children the mix of emotions actors use to portray a character and how complex human interactions can be.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

