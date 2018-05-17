Save the Children praises Gib Spartans ‘incredible’ fundraising efforts

Save the Children have praised the ‘incredible’ efforts of three local men who raised more than £1,000 for the charity after successfully completing a Spartan race course in Madrid.

Kyle Banda, Kevan and Jamie Sercombe (not pictured) completed the 16 kilometre course – often referred to as the ‘world’s toughest race’.

The course sees competitors tackle more than 25 obstacles including monkey bars, weighted mountain climbs and military-style barbed wire crawls over 16 kilometers of rugged terrain.

Charity representative Paul Lyon said: “On behalf of Save the Children in Gibraltar and the UK, this sort of fundraising is particularly pertinent because a lot of fundraising is just asking for money.”

Advertisement

“But what these three gentlemen went through, they actually went through the pain barrier and a lot of the children we support throughout the world they suffer that pain on a regular basis and I think it’s particularly poignant that they were prepared to take on a challenge of this magnitude.”

“We are in debt to people like this,” he said.

“It’s absolutely incredible and we’ll always be in their debt, I can’t thank them enough.”

The team recently presented a cheque to the charity and vowed to continue fundraising in this manner.

The team wishes to thank their sponsors including: Bassadone, Money Corp, OSG, Lewis Stagnetto, Mulberry, MH Bland, EFPG, Worktop Solutions, Get Joost, Ocean Pharmacy, Kids Paradise, iReserve and Sprint Sports.

pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement