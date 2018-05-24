RGP seizes 40,000 cigarettes

Uniformed officers of the RGP’s Operations Division seized 40,000 cigarettes and a Spanish registered motorcar.

Two males were seen by an off-duty officer in the area of Fish Market Road carrying a number of large holdalls suspected to contain cigarettes and placing them in the boot of a Spanish-registered Renault Megan.

As uniformed personnel responding to the off-duty officer’s report arrived on the scene, the two individuals turned to their vehicle in order to leave the area, but were challenged by the off-duty officer.

Prevented from gaining access to their vehicle, the two individuals run off on foot abandoning the vehicle with the holdalls.

A subsequent search of the vehicle established that the holdalls contained boxes of cigarettes, which together with the vehicle were seized.

