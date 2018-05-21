RGP crews help mariners in distress

The RGP marine crews have provided assistance to mariners in distress twice over the past week.

At about 5.50pm on Mondaylast week the RGP control room was alerted by a member of the public to a sailing vessel in distress 400m off Coaling Island.

On arrival on scene the RGP crew found the vessel partly submerged with the sole crewman, a Czech national, sat on the only part of the vessel still above water. The crewman, who was in good health and did not require medical attention, was taken on board the RGP vessel.

Soon after police arrival the vessel became fully submerged, but remained buoyant. The sail was removed and the three-meter vessel was slowly towed back to its mother ship moored at Queensway Quay Marina.

Advertisement

At about 8.00pm on Thursday, the RGP crew were alerted by the duty Port VTS operator to a small locally registered pleasure craft in distress near the rocks at Little Bay.

In addition to the RGP launch, land officers were dispatched to the area due to the proximity of the vessel to the shore. The boat had lost power and had been drifting onto the rocks. When the RGP crew arrived at the location the occupant of the hapless vessel had managed to set his anchor keeping his boat off the rocks.

The RGP launch pulled the vessel out of danger and then towed it back to its berth at Coaling Island Camber.

To reduce response time the RGP crews deployed on both occasions on board the RGP’s interceptor the Sir John Chapple.

Advertisement