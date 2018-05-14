Relay For Life Gib wins Global Spirit of Relay Event Award

Gibraltar’s Relay For Life 2017 event has won the 2017 Global Spirit of Relay Event Award.

The event locally was organised by the Relay for Life Team for the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch.

Gibraltar was nominated by Cancer Research UK. Co-director of the relay and chairperson of the the charity locally, Giovi Vinales, told the Chronicle this was a very proud moment for Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch but most importantly for the Gibraltar community as a whole.

Advertisement

The Spirit of Relay – Event Award is an award which honours an outstanding event presented by the American Cancer Society.

Full article in our print and e-editions

Advertisement