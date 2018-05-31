RAF Gibraltar hosts veterans

The recent bank holiday weekend saw the return of over 100 former serving RAF Gibraltar veterans to the Rock during the RAF’s centenary year.

The 106 RAF veterans were on the Rock to celebrate and proudly commemorate the RAF achieving the 100 year milestone. The past members of the RAF had served at RAF Gibraltar during the 1970s –1990s.

The highly successful event was organised by Teresa Parker who had served at RAF Gibraltar between 1986-1989 as a Corporal Military Transport Driver in the Airfield Movements Section.

Miss Parker has previously organised two smaller RAF Gibraltar veterans’ reunions in the UK; however, she thought it would be fitting during the RAF’s centenary year to come back to where their friendships were originally made, and to share the great memories of their service together in the RAF in Gibraltar.

Advertisement

The visit commenced with a trip to RAF Gibraltar where the veterans were met and briefed by the Station Commander, Wing Commander John Kane. This was followed by the opportunity to look at the historical display in the small museum area within the RAF Headquarters Mouchotte Building.

The group were then transported to Devils Tower Camp which formed part of the former RAF Station back in the 70s-90s. This brought back a lot of fond memories and the stories were flowing as the veterans took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about their special time stationed over here. The day concluded with a social event in the evening.

The following day started with a trip to the Lower Caves followed by a relaxing afternoon enjoying the sunshine in Main Street and Casemates Square.

The Station Commander and his wife, Louise, joined the veterans for a celebratory dinner in the evening at a local restaurant, where one of the RAF Gibraltar visitors, who is still a current serving Warrant Officer, gave an excellent presentation on RAF 100 and the Station Commander passed on a message from the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

The evening was highly enjoyable, commemorating and celebrating many great friendships made within the RAF in Gibraltar.

The veteran’s reunion culminated the following day with a barbeque on Western Beach, which was also attended by several of the current RAF Gibraltar service personnel and their families.

Pics by Cpl Tim Hammond

Advertisement