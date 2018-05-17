Quarter of Gib population use Revolut app

Revolut yesterday announced 25% of Gibraltarians are using their app, the highest percentage of a population worldwide.

At roughly 7,500 Gibraltarians reportedly using the app and card the tech giants think their local popularity is due to word of mouth and Gibraltar’s appetite for FinTech.

“We’ve seen a steady pick up over the past year as people spread the message,” a Revolut spokesman told the Chronicle.

“There are many expats based in Gibraltar with strong ties to the UK and Revolut allows them to transfer money without outrageous bank fees. In addition to this, our financial market products and everyday banking features have been hugely popular with our Gibraltarian customers.”

“Gibraltar is a country that is embracing FinTech – we recently hosted a RevRally community event there which provided customers with insights into Revolut and our upcoming plans, plus allowed us to get some useful customer feedback.”

The statistic was posted on their twitter page yesterday amassing close to 400 likes. The company hopes that Gibraltarians continue to embrace Revolut in the future.

