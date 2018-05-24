Promotions at the Gibraltar Port Authority

Internal promotions have recently taken place at the Gibraltar Port Authority, with David Pincho being appointed as Senior Port Officer and Jason Duarte being appointed as Deputy VTS Manager.

Mr Pincho has been at the Port since 2006 and has held a number of positions in the Port where he has gained vital experience to allow him to undertake this new position.

Mr Duarte joined the Port as a VTS Operative in 2014 after a career in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and takes up his new position at a time when the Port’s Vessel Traffic Services system is being upgraded and moved to the new port building.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port (Acting) said he is delighted to see Mr Pincho and Mr Duarte taking up senior and middle management positions in the Port and looks forward to working with them both in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement