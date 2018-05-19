Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at Windsor Castle

Newlyweds Harry and Meghan shared a tender kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel after pledging their love to one another at their fairytale wedding.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged from the historic church set in the grounds of Windsor Castle, beaming with delight.

At the top of the vast West Steps, where the West Door was decorated with hundreds of cream and white flowers and green foliage, Harry and his bride stopped and kissed to the delight of cheering onlookers.

The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress, who is now an HRH and a member of the British royal family, said their vows in front of 600 guests including the monarch and more than 30 royals, and were watched by a global television audience of millions.

Advertisement

In Gibraltar, the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, led three cheers for the happy couple at the end of a Ceremonial Guard Mount in Convent Place.

He was joined in the balcony of The Convent by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his family, alongside other distinguished guests.

Meghan wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline.

He told his bride “you look amazing”, to which Meghan replied “thank you” as they met at the altar.

The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles during the wedding ceremony.

Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle, with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with two of her pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

The pair set off on an open-top carriage ride through the streets of Windsor where tens of thousands of well-wishers had descended on the town for the royal nuptials.

As they paused on the steps, a smiling Meghan looked up at her new husband and asked: “Do we kiss?”

Harry replied with a discreet: “Yeah.”

The new duke and duchess travelled in the Ascot Landau waving to the thousands of royal fans lining the streets and up the Long Walk, with Meghan exclaiming “wow” at their rapturous welcome.

As the horse-drawn carriage returned to Windsor Castle ready for the lunchtime reception in the magnificent St George’s Hall, Harry quipped: “I’m ready for a drink now.”

A host of stars were invited to join the happy couple in the chapel including US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba.

Harry and Meghan gazed into each other’s eyes as they exchanged vows.

The Duke of Cambridge, in his role as best man, stepped forward to deliver the rings, with the couple smiling as they placed the bands on each other’s hands.

Loud cheers could be heard from outside St George’s Chapel as the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed Harry and Meghan husband and wife.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not follow directly behind Harry and Meghan as they made their way back up the aisle, like the other bridesmaids and pageboys.

Instead, the youngsters held the hand of their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made their way out of the chapel.

Meghan has become the first mixed race person in modern history to marry a British senior royal.

She found fame in the US legal drama Suits playing the character Rachel Zane, and a number of her former co-stars, including Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht, were there for her big day.

Missing though, was Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, who was thousands of miles away in Mexico after pulling out just days ago due to ill health.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was there for her daughter, and the Prince of Wales was asked by Meghan to step in and walk her up the aisle of the Quire to meet Harry.

Harry, 33, and 36-year-old Meghan became engaged following a whirlwind 16-month romance after going on a blind date in London.

The prince has told how “all the stars were aligned” when they met.

Main photo: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Advertisement