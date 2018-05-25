Port welcomes two new VTS operators

The Gibraltar Port Authority’[s (GPA) latest recruits have successfully qualified as Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) Operators following an extensive period of training in the UK.

James Valarino and Jason Costa have both returned from the South Tyneside College near Newcastle following an intense seven week course which provided their VHF radio, radar and VTS training before their successful final assessment at the college last week.

Both are now fully qualified to keep watch in the VTS operations room and join their other colleagues maintaining the 24-hour coverage of BGTW, ensuring the navigational safety of vessel movements in and around the Port of Gibraltar.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port (Acting) commented that he was very pleased to welcome the new VTS operators and looked forward to working with them.

Minister with responsibility for the Port, Gilbert Licudi, also wished to formally welcome the new recruits who will now undertake additional training on the updated Vessel Traffic Services system before moving to the Port’s new premises at Windmill Hill.

