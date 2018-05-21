Port updates its handbook

The Gibraltar Port Authority has updated its Port Handbook and the new version 2018-2020 is now available in both hard copy and also on the Port website.

The new version includes a number of articles from various entities with an interest in the Port of Gibraltar and also offers a unique insight into port operations in the Bay of Gibraltar.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port (Acting) is delighted with the new version and thanked everyone who contributed in any way, “another example of the excellent partnership between the Gibraltar Port Authority and the maritime community in Gibraltar,” he said.

