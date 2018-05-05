Police arrest man who drove at 155km per hour

A 33-year old local man caught driving along Devil’s Tower Road at 155 kph has been reported for dangerous driving and will be summoned to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.

The man, who is yet to be named, was captured on camera shortly after 11pm on April 23, 2018.

The offence was disclosed when footage from the east bound fixed speed cameras at Devil’s Tower Road was processed.

In line with current Royal Gibraltar Police policy in respect of serious infringements of the speed limit the man has been reported for process rather than being issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

The man will now be summonsed to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.

