Plater Youth Club residential at Wakana Lake

A group of fifteen young people from the Plater Youth Club recently took part in a fun packed weekend at Wakana Lake, Benalup.

The weekend offered young people the opportunity to take part in outdoor adventure based activities including archery, a challenging high ropes course, 10 kilometre mountain biking trail, a 1.5 kilometre ‘Spartan’ mud trail as well as other team-building activities based in the countryside.

These activities, in addition to the chance to experience a weekend away from home, offered the young people the opportunity to continue building and developing their personal and social skills in an alternative environment.

Wakana Lake met all the needs of the group to ensure they had an experience to remember.

For further information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer at gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637.

