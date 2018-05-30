Plans filed for Old Town residential project

Plans have been filed for a major project to develop residential properties in the Old Town between Flat Bastion Road and Prince Edward’s Road.

Bado’s Garden Development Ltd has filed an outline planning application for the proposed extension and re-development of residential properties and ancillary areas at 52/58 Flat Bastion Road, 3/5 and 9/11 Bado’s Passage.

The plans will see the development change from an existing two story building to a four storey with green roof. The application also envisages some demolition work on the site.

Pic courtesy of Arc Designs Ltd

