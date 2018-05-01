Picardo announces push on private sector pensions

The Gibraltar Government has published a Command Paper on private sector pensions, setting out its plans to legislate on an issue that has been a longstanding grievance for unions.

The move was announced by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during the May Day rally in Casemates.

“This is a long overdue measure in Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo said of the move to legislate for private sector pensions.

“I have tried to get unions and other organisations to agree a position on this issue. It has not been possible.”

“So I have taken the initiative and I am publishing the Bill as a Command Paper today so that this law becomes a reality.”

“I will be consulting with a number of organisations and sectors to ensure we have the best and most modern and progressive law possible for employees and for employers.”

Mr Picardo was addressing the rally after labour unrest rose to the surface within the Gibraltar Health Authority last week, particularly over the use of agency workers.

The Chief Minister defended his government’s record on workers’ rights and insisted that the GSLP/Liberals were committed to not using agency staff in the GHA “other than when it is agreed by the union”.

He said the government would also end the use of agency staff in the civil service.

But sharing the same stage, union campaigners kept up the pressure on the government.

Unite’s Victor Ochello urged the government to acknowledge the growing discontent in Gibraltar’s workforce and to take appropriate measures in response.

Likewise Unite’s assistant General Secretary, Howard Beckett, urged action on Gibraltar’s “measly” minimum wage, highlighting too that nurses locally were paid 20% less than in the UK.

