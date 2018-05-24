Picardo and Garcia in official visit to La Linea

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will pay his first official visit to La Linea’s city council this morning to discuss Brexit and other current issues.

Mr Picardo, who will be accompanied by deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, will be welcomed by La Linea mayor Juan Franco and other councillors at midday in the Cruz Herrera museum, where they will sign the city’s ‘Book of Honour’.

From there, the Gibraltar and La Linea delegations will head to the main council building for a meeting in Mr Franco’s offices ahead of a press conference, followed by lunch.

Mr Picardo and Mr Franco enjoy a good relationship and the La Linea mayor has visited Gibraltar on numerous occasions on official business.

But this is the first return visit by the Chief Minister.

“The mayor hopes this will be a fruitful meeting, given that it is being hosted within the framework of friendly, neighbourly relations between the government of La Linea and Gibraltar, which he trusts will continue,” a spokesman for La Linea’s council said.

“The meeting will focus on issues that affect both communities, mainly centred on the steps taken by each side in relation to the UK’s exit from the European Union, as well as other issues such as problems with fishing, and cultural and sporting cooperation between both cities.”

