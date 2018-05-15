Philip Morris International sustainability report shows relentless business shift toward smoke-free future

Philip Morris International Inc today published its third Sustainability Report (2017), outlining steps being taken to fundamentally transform its business by putting smoke-free products at the core of PMI’s sustainability efforts.

Last year, PMI introduced a set of Business Transformation Metrics to track progress against its goal of a smoke-free future. Key 2017 milestones included PMI’s resource allocation continues to shift to smoke-free products. PMI estimates that, by the end of 2017, over 4.7 million adult smokers had stopped smoking cigarettes.