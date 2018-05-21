New guide to Lasting Powers of Attorney legislation

The Gibraltar Courts Service has published an “Easy to read guide” to Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA), together with blank templates for a Health and Welfare LPA and for a Property and Financial LPA.

These documents may be accessed on the GCS website and provide an introduction as to what these new instruments may be used for, including separate sections on both types of LPA and advance decisions.

The Code goes into more detail and is useful to anyone who may be named as a donee (attorney) in an LPA.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, welcomed the development.

“I am delighted that in the short time since the legislation has been in force there have already been applications made to the Supreme Court for the registration of LPAs,” he said.

“As I have said before, LPAs are a useful tool to appoint a trusted person to take decisions on one’s behalf.”

“Through an LPA, persons who anticipate they may lack capacity in future to manage their health, welfare, property and financial affairs may, while they still have capacity, make provision for their views and preferences to be taken into account.”

“I would urge anyone who has any concerns about how their affairs may be managed, if there were to lose capacity, to read the guide and consider whether it would be useful for them to make and register LPAs.”

