Nautilus app will record user sightings of local species

The Nautilus Project is poised to launch its NEMO app on World Environment Day June 5. The app offers information on local species and allows users to provide information on sightings.

NEMO has been a year in the making and is a local species reporting platform which alerts other users within the vicinity of marine sightings.

The user will be able to receive notifications on nuisance events such as jellyfish blooms or on sightings of particular interest like marine bird migrations.

The app facilitates the reporting of sightings on eight different non-scientific categories and these sightings are shared with other NEMO users.

The NEMO app will be officially released on World Environment Day, just in time for the bathing season. It is available on Apple and Android devices and can be downloaded from the associated app stores for free.

