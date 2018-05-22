Med Steps challenge raises £15,000 for Cancer Research

This year’s Med Steps 5 Challenge was a record breaking event with over £15,000 raised for the Cancer Relief Centre.

Last Saturday’s event saw the Med Steps 5 Challenge surpass organiser’s expectations, exceeding the charity’s initial target of £10,000.

Donations are still being counted with an official total expected in the coming days.

Some 319 participants took part in the challenge with 100 more than last year in the event organised for the Gibraltar Prison Service.

The challenge saw participants climb up Med Steps five times in aid of the Cancer Relief Centre.

Challengers complete the event in a relay fashion with each participant climbing the steps one at a time.

Mark Tewkesbury was the fastest individual competitor, completing the challenge in one hour 55 minutes 59 seconds.

Barbarians from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment won the team event in one hour 52 minutes and seven seconds.

This year organisers came up with the idea for people to paint and write a dedication on a stone.

The stones were then placed by a tree planted to pay tribute to those who have passed away battling cancer.

The tree was planted as part of the ‘Pick, Paint and Place Your Stone’ campaign.

