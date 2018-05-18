Martin joins Nana and Flint in his new home at the Gibraltar Museum

The Gibraltar Museum will be opening its doors for the 17th annual Open Day tomorrow from 10am to 6pm. As in other years the day aims to coincide as closely as possible with International Museum Day which is today. The international theme this year is “Hyperconnected museums: New approaches, new publics”.

The Open Day is a fun-filled event with plenty of activities for young people and the young at heart. Free of charge it is an opportunity to also enjoy the many displays in the Gibraltar Museum. Director of the Museum Professor Clive Finlayson says the day allows the Gibraltar Museum team to take stock, see where they are and get feedback from the public.

“Some of our recent displays have certainly been in response to comments from previous open days. It is also a showcase of our work. People generally don’t realise how much we do in the museum and the extent of our outreach, well beyond our walls. At the open day we are able to show just how much we do,” he says.

Full article in our print or e-editions

Advertisement

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement