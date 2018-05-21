Local artist selected for Berlin Exchange Residency

Naomi Martinez has been selected to represent Gibraltar and this year’s Berlin artist residency.

The Berlin art residence exchange programme is a cultural development initiative organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, together with Lichtenberg Studios.

Naomi Martinez will travel to Berlin, Germany, in July for a four week period and develop her work and ideas in urban public spaces. The artist will receive a stipend, travel expenses, accommodation and a production budget as part of this award.

Advertisement

As part of the exchange, Berlin based artist Karen Koltermann will be travelling to Gibraltar in September for her residency.

The work by Ms Koltermann promises exciting and innovative site-specific works that will hopefully inspire other artists and the art-loving public of Gibraltar.

An exhibition in Gibraltar will follow at the John Mackintosh Hall in October 2018.

Advertisement