Llamas rejoins GSD as Bossino returns to party executive

Independent MP Lawrence Llamas has been accepted back into the ranks of the GSD – almost one year after resigning from the party – following a meeting of the GSD executive on Tuesday evening in which former MP Damon Bossino was also co-opted back into the executive.

This is according to GBC with party Leader Keith Azopardi refusing to comment on the development opting instead to call a press conference scheduled to take place today.

Mr Llamas resigned from the party last year in the wake of controversy surrounding his decision to break ranks with the party by voting in favour of the Appropriation Bill while his fellow MPs voted against it.

In doing so he cited “stark differences” and a “loss of trust” with the party’s then leader Daniel Feetham despite the latter having already indicated to the GSD executive his intention to step down as leader.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the Chronicle Mr Llamas refused to rule out a return to the GSD fold but insisted that his focus was geared towards contributing as much as possible to Gibraltar over the next 18 months as an Independent.

And, although he refused to confirm his return to the party yesterday, Mr Llamas reiterated that his return to the GSD had not been a focal point.

“I am clear that I kept an open door with regards to the GSD, as did the leader of the GSD,” he told the Chronicle adding: “There is a mutual willingness to work together on rebuilding the party.”

With regards to Mr Bossino, he was co-opted back into the ranks of the party’s executive during Tuesday’s meeting.

Although tipped as a potential candidate for the vacant leadership post in October of last year, the former GSD deputy leader opted not to put his name forward. This is despite obtaining all the necessary nominations to do so.

Mr Bossino, a barrister who works in the same law firm as Mr Azopardi, served as a GSD MP in opposition and deputy leader after running against Mr Feetham in a leadership election in 2013.

Last month Mr Azopardi set out a seven step programme he planned to put into effect over a 200 day period.

Alongside key elements such as reaffirming the core values and objectives of the party , Mr Azopardi vowed to place an emphasis on the greater participation of new and former members at all levels of the GSDs structures.

Advertisement