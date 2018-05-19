Lincoln head to Champions League football as they are crowned first division champions

Lincoln Red Imps secured their passage into the Preliminary Round of the Champions League by claiming the first division title with a 7-1 win over Lions Gibraltar FC.
With two matches more to be played Lincoln secured their three points sinking Lions’ hopes of securing their survival in the first division. Opening the score through Lee Casciaro, Lincoln led in the first half by 3-0.
They cruised through the second half only conceding towards the end of the match.
In the meantime Rock Cup finalists Mons Calpe saw their hopes of closing the gap with the top four take a deep dive away from much hope as they sunk to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of closest rival St Joseph after having led 1-0.
Lincoln will represent Gibraltar in the first Preliminary Round mini tournament, which is to be hosted in Gibraltar, under the new restructured format the UEFA Champion’s League will be implementing this summer. Guaranteeing them one further round of football in the Europa League if they were to face defeat in the mini tournament.
The triumph today came at the same time as Lincoln’s youth teams secured three cup final victories in the U14, U16 and U18 this weeekend and as their women’s senior team inched closer to claiming the league title once again.
Full report in print edition.
