Isola invited to speak at industry leading events in New York

Minister for Commerce Albert Isola has accepted invitations to speak at two forthcoming events in New York.

The events, Consensus 2018 and Token Summit III, are held in very high regard within the industry globally and attract both delegates and speakers of the highest quality.

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance, and who leads on technology innovation initiatives will accompany Mr Isola and remain at the conferences as a delegate.

Consenus 2018 is an annual blockchain summit this year held between May 14-16 at the New York Hilton Midtown and will feature 250 speakers and in excess of 4,000 attendees including leading industry startups, investors, financial institutions, enterprise tech leaders along with academic and policy groups.

Basketball City at Pier 36 NYC, 299 South Street, New York City is the venue for Token Summit III, which takes place on Thursday May 17.

Token Summit III will be the third event in the Token Summit series, the first conference that explored in-depth the Token-Based Economy.

In New York City for the second time, it will continue to discuss the economics, regulation and practices around blockchain-based tokens, protocols, and crypto-assets.

Specifically, it will focus on how to create Successful Business Models while Designing Token-Based Economies, the key themes for this conference.

Mr Isola said: “It is a measure of Gibraltar’s global standing in the area of new technology innovation that we are asked to contribute our experience and knowledge at industry leading events.”

“Gibraltar continues to go from strength to strength and has attracted significant global players to the jurisdiction keen to harness the regulatory certainty provided by the DLT Regulatory Framework in January 2018 and soon to be Token Regulations.”

“The quality and quantity of firms applying for a license has surpassed even our own high expectations and demonstrates the benefit of the bold “first mover” decision we took in 2017.”

“The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission is diligently working through applications that are at an advanced stage and we reasonably expect to be publically welcoming new entrants to the jurisdiction in the near future.”

“Our visit to New York also affords us the opportunity of meeting up with several of the key individuals, entrepreneurs driving these firms, and further cementing the excellent working relationship that we have established with them.”

