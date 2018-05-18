How will Gib celebrate the Royal Wedding?

The love story of Harry and Meghan will be cemented in history with a Royal Wedding tomorrow and Gibraltar will be having its own celebrations to mark the special occasion. Tomorrow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say ‘I do’ at Windsor Castle while millions watch on and crowds line the streets.

People locally will be taking to the streets tomorrow to celebrate Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials.

Friends and families are planning to be be bundled up in front of television screens to watch every detail of the occasion at different venues throughout Gibraltar.

Are you joining in the party?

Dresses, guests and décor will be scrutinised as Meghan walks down the aisle to marry her Prince, and the event that will be broadcast to millions on both sides of the pond promises to be a Royal spectacular.

Royal Wedding fever is destined to also grip the Rock tomorrow as well wishers and royalists take part in celebrating the happy couple’s big day.

Ocean Village is hosting a Royal Wedding Street Party and Family Fun Day on the day itself where many of the restaurants are expected to serve specially themed food and drinks.

The wedding itself and the lead up to the big ‘I do’ will be broadcast as from 9.30am on the big screen in some local establishments.

Local restaurants in other areas of the Rock will also be hosting their own wedding festivities. However, in Ocean Village there will be a bouncy castle, a stilt walker, jugglers, face painting and balloon modelling.

In addition, children have a chance to take part in the best dressed fancy dress competition, which requires them to come dressed as a prince, princess, king or queen. Another competition has prizes such as a life size cardboard cut-out of Meghan and Prince Harry and a night’s stay for two at the Sunborn.

Keeping the crowds entertained after the nuptials will be Stylos Dance Studios and Laura Oldfield with her ‘Best of British’ set.

Other establishments around the Rock will also host wedding parties, where they will offer a special menu while screening the wedding.

In addition, to the celebrations in Ocean Village, there will also be a Royal Wedding Guard Mount at The Convent to celebrate the occasion.

Members of the Public are invited to watch a Ceremonial Guard Mount outside the Convent at 11am tomorrow.

This will be the first and only Ceremonial Guard Mount of 2018 due to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s operational commitment in Bahrain, and will be conducted by B Company of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, accompanied by the Band and Corp of Drums.

During the ceremony, the Old Guard will deploy from No 6 Convent Place.

At 11am the New Guard accompanied by the Band and Corps of Drums will march on parade from the direction of John Mackintosh Hall towards the Convent.

After acknowledging the Governor’s presence with a Royal Salute and the playing of the first six bars of the National Anthem, the Guard Commanders commence the handover before posting the replacement sentry.

Once the New Guard is posted, the Old Guard will march off marking the completion of the Ceremonial Guard Mount.

