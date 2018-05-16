The GSD yesterday launched its new website and party logo as part of new leader Keith Azopardi’s commitment to enhance the effectiveness of the party message.

Head of Communications for the GSD, Orlando Yeats, explained that the new logo has been designed to reflect the sense of change which is being felt within the party whilst staying true to the core values of the GSD.

“We believe the new party logo – specifically its sharpness and strength of colour – gives us a forward-looking, energised identity that reflects and projects a modern, dynamic professional organisation,” he said.

“Some key elements, such as the blue and yellow and the rock shape silhouette remain keeping a sense of familiarity between old and new.”

“From now on you will notice greater brand cohesion in all social media, paperwork, signage and our website.”

Mr Yeats added: “We are also pleased to announce the launch of our newly revamped website http://www.gsd.gi which aims to create a user-friendly browsing experience.”

“In addition to aesthetically re-designing our website, we have also refined the menu structure for an enhanced user experience in accessing information relating to the party.”

“Content on the website will be enhanced as we go forward and add new policy announcements and press releases.”

“These new changes have been a combined effort of the Communications Team with the help of the GSD Future Group which was formed by Keith in January and is symptomatic of a new energy within the GSD that is taking the party from strength to strength.”

Mr Azopardi said: “I am grateful for the work of the Communications Team in revamping our output on social media and giving effect to the desire that we communicate better.”

“The new website and rebranded logo are only some of the steps we are taking.”

“They go side by side with the work the Team has been doing on other social media platforms like facebook and twitter.”

“The website also marks our use of #letsgetitright and #youdeservebetter because we believe that in so many areas of policy the Government should be getting things right and doing better by you and your families,” he said, adding: “We hear this every day from people.”

