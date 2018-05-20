Grammarians fail to get promotion after losing shoot-out

Gibraltarian hockey club Grammarians took it to the very wire this Sunday as they made their bid for promotion from the Euro Hockey Challenge II.

Having reached the crossover promotion play-offs, winning their group, they were drawn against Whitchurch from Wales who were runners up in the other group.

Whitchurch led in the first period but found themselves caught up at 3-3 by a goal from Benatar before Shane Rammage put Grammarians ahead at 4-3. Whitchurch clawed back to put the game at 4-4. A subsequent shoot-out saw Grammarians drop their chance of promotion as Whitchurch hit three past them against their solitary goal wining the shootout 3-1.

Advertisement