Govt still working to drive down rent arrears

The Gibraltar Government continues to work towards reducing rent arrears on government properties, slashing £100,000 off the balance of arrears over the past year.

In answer to questions in Parliament yesterday Housing Minister Samantha Sacramento said the figure of rent arrears owed continues to decrease and the balance as at the end of April 2018 is £4,829,692.28.

At its highest, in January 2016, the balance of arrears was £6,017,341.

Following which an arrears collection strategy was implemented by the Government.

Pic by Victoria Jones/PA Wire

