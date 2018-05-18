Government launches pilot scheme for bicycle lanes

The Gibraltar Government will create cycling lanes on Main Street and Irish Town as part of a pilot scheme aimed at encouraging healthy, sustainable means of transport.

The government said it was studying the creation of similar lanes in other “suitable locations”.

“The bicycle lane project is an exciting development which will provide a safer environment for persons wishing to opt for cycling,” said Paul Balban, the Minister for Infrastructure and Planning.

“I hope that these new bicycle lanes will encourage people to consider making the step change and consider cycling as an alternative means of travel and as a leisure activity.”

The pilot scheme on Main Street and Irish Town will establish segregated bicycle lanes available between the hours of 7pm and 9.15am from Monday to Friday.

That will facilitate travel for cyclists commuting to work and in the evening, while ensuring pedestrians can walk safely during busy daytime periods.

At weekends and public holidays, the bicycle lanes will be available for a slightly longer period from 5pm and 9.15am.

The government hopes that creating space for cyclists will help to increase confidence in this form of environmentally-friendly, personal transport and allow youngsters and families to enjoy cycling in a protected setting.

Strict cycling rules will be set and signage will provide clear guidance regarding direction of travel.

It is expected that the project will be ready by the beginning of July.

