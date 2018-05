27 dancers from the Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association are this week competing at the IDF World Dance Championships 2018 in Croatia.

The Gibraltar team will compete in the Fantasy Dance, Dance Show, Free Dance, FitKid and Belly Dance categories in solos, duets, groups and formations.

In all they will be presenting 94 dance pieces. The competition starts today and ends on Sunday.

Pic: Michael Rugeroni

