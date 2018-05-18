Gibraltar Port Authority joins IAPH

The Gibraltar Port Authority has recently joined the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH) a body that promotes the interest of ports worldwide.

The IAPH foster strong member relationships, collaboration and information-sharing that help resolve common issues, advance sustainable practices and continually improve how ports serve the maritime industries.

The IAPH comprises some 200 regular members from leading ports in 90 countries representing public port authorities, private port operators as well as government agencies responsible for ports.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port (Acting) commented that he was very pleased that the Gibraltar Port Authority had joined this important body and looked forward to working with the association and its members on some of the complex and important issues affecting the maritime industry.

