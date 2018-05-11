Gibraltar defeated by UAE in gruelling netball duel

Gibraltar suffered defeat at the hands of the physicality of a United Arab Emirates intent on taking points after their loss the day before.

In a tight and closely fought duel it was the United Arab Emirates who took advantage of Gibraltar’s misses under the net.

Gibraltar had found themselves from the start matched point for point. However, as the quarter progressed Gibraltar jumped into the lead taking it to 11-8 in the first quarter. At one stage four points in the lead.

The UAE pressed on Gibraltar with the match becoming a gruelling physical contest between the two in which the UAE clawed back to take the match to 17-17 for half time.

Not having secured their advantage Gibraltar found themselves in a tough battle in which the physical superiority in strength of the UAE nudged them ahead to a 24-28 lead by the end of the third quarter. Changes in the Gibraltar squad coinciding with them falling behind.

As the second half progressed it was the UAE who took the advantage of opportunities missed under the net. With Gibraltar at times forced to shoot from afar it meant that they were falling behind by the narrowest of margins. This was to prove one of the most exciting matches played at the moment with only the narrowest of margins seperating the two sides throughout most of the match.

If the previous three quarters had been a tough combat between the two, with a half filled hall roaring behind in support for Gibraltar the fourth quarter became an electric contest between the two.

Childrenfrom three schools had attended the match creating a fantastic ambience in support of Gibraltar. The “lets go Gibraltar Lets Go” echoed loudly around the sports hall throughout most of the match . Gibraltar were unable to overcome the UAE’s final push and saw themselves fall behind losing 29-35.

In the earlier match between the Republic of Ireland and Israel the greens were surprised by a determined Israel unwilling to receive a second hammering after yesterday’s defeat to Gibraltar.

Although well in the lead, Ireland found themselves with an early combative Israeli side who forced the Irish to tighten at the back as they accumulated the goals.

A final 56-31 scoreline highlighting Israel’s gritty performance against the favorites to win this years Netball Europe Open Challenge championship. With players already ranked at super league level Ireland came out of the blocks strongly and illustrated their superiority from the start of the match. Israel, however, produced a stream of good interchanges and blocks which saw Ireland conceding points.

