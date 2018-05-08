Gib ‘Spartans’ raise £1,000 for Save the Children

A team from Gibraltar has raised more than £1,000 for the charity ‘Save the Children’ after battling their way through a Spartan race in Madrid over the weekend.

The team of three– comprised of Kyle Banda and brothers Jamie and Kevan Sercombe – tested their endurance as they tackled a 16 kilometres course over rugged terrain, conquering more than 25 obstacles along the way.

These obstacles included rope climbs, monkey bars, weighted mountain climbs and military-style barbed wire crawls which are designed to test competitor’s mental fortitude as well as physical strength.

The Spartan race is not for the feint hearted and is often referred to as the ‘world’s toughest race’. It includes a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances.

Advertisement

This is not, however, the first time this team have embarked on such a challenge in the name of charity.

Their most recent fundraising efforts in the Spartan ‘super’ category follow their successful completion of the ‘sprint’ category at the same event last year, in which they raised £900 for another charity.

The team will present a cheque to the charity later this week, you can continue to donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barcelona-spartanrace

Advertisement